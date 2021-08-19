Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

