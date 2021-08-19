MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRMD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 631,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,733. MariMed has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

