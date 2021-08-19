Short Interest in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Rises By 28.8%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 16,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

