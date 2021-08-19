Ycg LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ycg LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

