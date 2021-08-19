International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $448.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 129.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

