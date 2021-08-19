Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVASF shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Avast alerts:

AVASF remained flat at $$8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.