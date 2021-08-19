Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVASF shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AVASF remained flat at $$8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

