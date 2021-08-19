CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $187.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.55 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 214.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,258. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

