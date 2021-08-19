Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $54.63 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,159,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,627,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

DFUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75.

