Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,724.92. 39,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

