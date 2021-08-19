Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,678.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

