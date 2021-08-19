PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $174.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.08.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PPG traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. 46,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.27. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

