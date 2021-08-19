Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

