Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $72.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.61.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 7,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.