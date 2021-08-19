BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches Market Cap of $147,619.95

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $147,619.95 and approximately $122.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

