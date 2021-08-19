Ycg LLC Has $51.99 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 5.0% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.69. The stock had a trading volume of 556,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

