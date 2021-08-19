Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,290. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,431.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.
In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
