Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,290. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,431.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

