Ycg LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ycg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,780 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 3.0% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 183,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

