Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSCO traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 3,214,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

