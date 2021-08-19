Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TUYA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 128,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,042. Tuya has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

