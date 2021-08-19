Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

