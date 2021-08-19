Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE ANVS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,915. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

