Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Rises By 28.4%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

