Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.