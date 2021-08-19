Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Declines By 17.3%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 323.8 days.

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

