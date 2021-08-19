Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$33.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

