Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.33. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

FLUIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

