The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 582,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.