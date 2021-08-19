ELYSIA (EL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and $2.04 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00853365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104031 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,205,029 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.