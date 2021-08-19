$137.43 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report sales of $137.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $554.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in FB Financial by 31.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 2,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

