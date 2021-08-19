$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the lowest is $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 794.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Novan stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 32,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,634. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. Novan has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

