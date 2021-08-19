Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,741. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 381.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

