iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.04. 3,621,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542,211. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.