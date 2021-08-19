Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $329,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.92 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

