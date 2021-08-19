IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Alliance Securities lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,135. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 51.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMAC during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

