TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,352 shares of company stock worth $18,484,199 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.09. 18,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,738. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.