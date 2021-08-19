Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

