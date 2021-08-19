DREP Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00854383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00103821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

