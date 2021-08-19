FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLIDY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$3.72 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

