NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoPhotonics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1,140.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

