Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 11,620 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $969,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,914,410.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,935 shares of company stock worth $52,298,413. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

