TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

MRK stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 610,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

