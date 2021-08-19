TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 328,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.