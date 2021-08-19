Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $59,681.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00143771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00149191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.12 or 0.99960059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00904420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00711450 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.