Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.50. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE:B traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 2,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,265. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

