Basid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $71.11 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $71.11 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,185,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

