Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Financial Survey

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Microvast and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.43%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42% Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41%

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microvast and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Atkore $1.77 billion 2.24 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

