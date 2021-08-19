Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.
Shares of BKH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 6,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.
In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.