Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 6,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.