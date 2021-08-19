Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $73.84 million and $332,621.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00066045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00313598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,783,243 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.