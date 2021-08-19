Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDVKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

SDVKY traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 65,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

