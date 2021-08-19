Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in July

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS SBMSF remained flat at $$0.35 on Thursday. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.
