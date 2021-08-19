Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in July

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBMSF remained flat at $$0.35 on Thursday. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

